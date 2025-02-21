Jacob Toppin News: Hauls in 17 boards in G League

Toppin registered 22 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 17 rebounds and eight assists over 42 minutes Thursday during the G League Westchester Knicks' 123-111 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

It wasn't the most efficient scoring night for Toppin, but the 24-year-old did pretty much everything else Thursday and led Westchester in both rebounds and assists. He has averaged 20.0 points, 10.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists over 41.1 minutes per game over his last five G League outings.