Jacob Toppin News: Logs double-double in G League

Toppin played 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League College Park Skyhawks' 138-123 loss versus Westchester and compiled 24 points (10-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Toppin hauled in a team-high 10 rebounds en route to compiling his 10th double-double of the campaign. He has not seen any action in the NBA since signing a two-way contract with the Hawks earlier this month and should continue to see most of his playing time in the G League.