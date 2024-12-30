Jacob Toppin News: Rare appearance in win
Toppin racked up one rebound and two assists across two minutes during Monday's 126-106 win over the Wizards.
Toppin saw court time for just the ninth time this season, logging two minutes during garbage time. To this point, all of his playing time has come in the final moments of games, indicating he is buried on the depth chart, to the point where he is spending more time cheering on his teammates than actually playing.
