Toppin totaled 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 132-103 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Toppin extended his streak of games with at least 20 points to four. Across 15 G League appearances, Toppin has averaged 24.1 points while shooting 50.6 percent from the field.