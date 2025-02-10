Jacob Toppin News: Strong outing in G League

Toppin recorded 29 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes during Saturday's 120-107 G League win over the Cleveland Charge.

Toppin notched a double-double in both games of a back-to-back set against the Charge, and he now has four across nine G League appearances. With Westchester, he's averaged 26.0 points and 7.9 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game.