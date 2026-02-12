Jaden Akins Injury: Out Wednesday with ankle injury
Akins did not play in Wednesday's 109-103 G League win over the Maine Celtics due to an ankle injury.
Akins had scored at least 12 points in eight of his last nine contests prior to being sidelined with an ankle injury, and it is unclear how serious this injury may be. He can be considered questionable for Thursday's rematch against the Maine Celtics until more information is released on his status.
Jaden Akins
Free Agent
