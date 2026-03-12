Jaden Akins headshot

Jaden Akins Injury: Out with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Akins was sidelined in Wednesday's 135-128 G League win over the Noblesville Boom due to illness.

Akins might not play a big role until he's fully healthy, although he had been relegated to a backup role behind Chaz Lanier and Wendell Moore over the most recent seven games. Over that period, Akins averaged 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Jaden Akins
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now