Jaden Akins Injury: Out with illness

Akins was sidelined in Wednesday's 135-128 G League win over the Noblesville Boom due to illness.

Akins might not play a big role until he's fully healthy, although he had been relegated to a backup role behind Chaz Lanier and Wendell Moore over the most recent seven games. Over that period, Akins averaged 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.