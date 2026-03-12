Jaden Akins Injury: Out with illness
Akins was sidelined in Wednesday's 135-128 G League win over the Noblesville Boom due to illness.
Akins might not play a big role until he's fully healthy, although he had been relegated to a backup role behind Chaz Lanier and Wendell Moore over the most recent seven games. Over that period, Akins averaged 8.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Jaden Akins
Free Agent
