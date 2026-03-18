Jaden Akins News: Active off bench in loss

Akins (illness) delivered 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and one steal across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 123-122 G League loss to the Raptors 905.

Akins bounced back from an ailment that forced him to miss two games. The guard has now produced more than 15 points and four assists in each of his last two outings, but he's expected to retain a bench role behind Brice Williams and Chaz Lanier.