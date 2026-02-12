Jaden Akins News: Comes off bench in return

Akins (ankle) logged 10 points (4-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 123-108 G League win over the Maine Celtics.

Akins didn't play in Wednesday's victory over Maine due to an ankle injury, but it's possible it was a maintenance-related absence on the front end of a back-to-back set. That said, the Motor City Cruise seem to be easing the undrafted rookie back into action, as Akins had started each of his 34 games prior to Thursday's bench outing.