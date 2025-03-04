Jaden Hardy Injury: Could miss time

Hardy, who suffered a right ankle sprain Monday against the Thunder, is likely to miss a period of time, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

The news gets even worse for a Dallas team that just lost Kyrie Irving (knee) for the season. If Hardy does end up missing time as Haynes reports, it's likely that Dante Exum and Spencer Dinwiddie would need to step into larger roles. More clarity is to be expected at some point Tuesday evening.