Jaden Hardy Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Hardy is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Raptors due to a right ankle sprain, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.comreports.

The doubtful tag suggests Hardy's chances of playing Saturday aren't very high. However, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving available and ready to go, Hardy wasn't expected to see heavy minutes off the bench. When deployed off the bench, Hardy is logging just 13.2 minutes per game across 20 appearances.