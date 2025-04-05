Jaden Hardy Injury: Drops 16 points from bench

Hardy (leg) registered 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Friday's 114-91 loss to the Clippers.

Although Hardy began the day on the injury report, he logged 28 minutes with no adverse effects from his leg ailment. Spencer Dinwiddie's arrival has temporarily sidelined Hardy's aspirations to take over the lead role at point guard after the loss of Kyrie Irving (knee), but he still plays a vital role on a depth chart that is thin in the backcourt.