Jaden Hardy Injury: Goes back to locker room Monday

Hardy sustained an apparent right ankle injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Kings and exited to the locker room, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.

Hardy was able to put some weight on the right leg while limping off the court, which is a positive sign for the 22-year-old. The third-year guard started the second half in place of Kyrie Irving (knee), and if Hardy joins Irving on the sideline for the remainder of the game, Spencer Dinwiddie will likely receive a bump in minutes.