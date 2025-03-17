Jaden Hardy Injury: Heads to G League
The Mavericks assigned Hardy to the G League's Texas Legends on Monday.
Anthony Davis (thigh) was also assigned and will be going through a 5-on-5 scrimmage, so it's safe to assume Hardy will do the same. Hardy has missed seven straight games due to a sprained right ankle but doesn't have a return timetable, with NBA reporter Chris Haynes simply relaying that Hardy was expected to miss "a period of time" after suffering the injury.
