Jaden Hardy Injury: Iffy to face Indiana

Hardy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Hardy has missed the Mavericks' last seven outings due to the sprained right ankle, though he joined the club's G League affiliate for 5-on-5 work Monday and is progressing toward a return. If the 22-year-old combo guard remains on the shelf Wednesday, Brandon Williams and Spencer Dinwiddie will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time.