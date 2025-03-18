Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy Injury: Iffy to face Indiana

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 2:53pm

Hardy (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Hardy has missed the Mavericks' last seven outings due to the sprained right ankle, though he joined the club's G League affiliate for 5-on-5 work Monday and is progressing toward a return. If the 22-year-old combo guard remains on the shelf Wednesday, Brandon Williams and Spencer Dinwiddie will likely continue to receive an uptick in playing time.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now