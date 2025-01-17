Jaden Hardy Injury: Leaves early with ankle sprain
Hardy won't return to Friday's game against the Thunder due to a right ankle sprain. He played one minute and missed his only shot attempt and recorded a turnover before leaving the contest.
Hardy suffered the injury following a collision with the Thunder's Isaiah Joe. He was sporting a significant limp after making impact with Joe, and the Mavericks were quick to rule Hardy out for the night. For now, Hardy should be considered questionable for Monday's game against Charlotte.
