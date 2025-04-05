Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Hardy Injury: Leaves Friday's game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 6:48pm

Hardy suffered an apparent leg injury late in the fourth quarter of Friday's 114-91 loss to the Clippers and didn't return, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Hardy turned in a productive outing off the bench prior to his departure, finishing with 16 points (5-14 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 29 minutes. Though the Mavericks didn't provide any details about his injury after the game, Hardy required assistance off the court from the training staff when he checked out of the contest with 2:13 remaining. Dallas faces a quick turnaround with a rematch with the Clippers on Saturday, and Hardy could face an uphill battle to gain clearance for that contest.

