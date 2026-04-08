Jaden Hardy Injury: Might miss another game Thursday
Hardy (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.
Hardy wasn't available in Tuesday's 129-98 loss to the Bulls. He's back on the injury report for Thursday's rematch. If Hardy can suit up versus Chicago, he may be needed in the starting lineup. However, if he doesn't get on the floor, Jamir Watkins and Bub Carrington may see more minutes.
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