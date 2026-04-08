Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy Injury: Might miss another game Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Hardy (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Chicago.

Hardy wasn't available in Tuesday's 129-98 loss to the Bulls. He's back on the injury report for Thursday's rematch. If Hardy can suit up versus Chicago, he may be needed in the starting lineup. However, if he doesn't get on the floor, Jamir Watkins and Bub Carrington may see more minutes.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
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