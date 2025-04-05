Jaden Hardy Injury: Not playing Saturday
Hardy (ankle) is out for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
This is not surprising, as Hardy had to be helped off the court Friday after sustaining the injury late in the fourth quarter. His next chance to play will come against the Lakers on Wednesday, but it's unclear if the guard will be able to return to action before the end of the regular season.
