Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy Injury: Out again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 4:52pm

Hardy (ankle) will not play Friday against the Rockets.

Hardy has not returned for the Mavericks ever since he sustained his ankle injury March 3, meaning he will now miss six consecutive games. A timetable for Hardy's return has not been established, and until more news comes out regarding his injury, it does not appear to be soon. Max Christie, Spencer Dinwiddie and Brandon Williams (hamstring) are all poised for bigger roles until Hardy returns.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
