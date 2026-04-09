Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy Injury: Out against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Hardy (back) is out for Thursday's game against the Bulls.

Hardy will be sidelined for his second straight contest. He was previously considered questionable, so he'll have a chance to return Friday against Miami.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
63 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo
Author Image
Alex Barutha
166 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
363 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
April 9, 2025