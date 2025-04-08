Jaden Hardy Injury: Out with ankle sprain

Hardy is out for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a sprained right ankle.

Hardy will miss a second straight game Wednesday, and his next chance to return to play comes Friday against Toronto. The Mavericks have very little depth at point guard remaining at this stage of the season, leaving the team with Spencer Dinwiddie as their lone true floor general. Dinwiddie has been a hit-or-miss fantasy option, but he's averaged 16.4 points on 47.3 percent shooting from the field, 7.4 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 33.9 minutes across his last 14 contests overall.