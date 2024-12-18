Jaden Hardy Injury: Still sidelined

Hardy (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Hardy will miss a fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Considering the Mavericks will also be without Luka Doncic (heel) on Thursday, Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie and Jazian Gortman should handle most of the point guard work. Hardy's next chance to play will come Saturday in a rematch with the Clippers.