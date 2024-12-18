Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy Injury: Still sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Hardy (ankle) won't play in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Hardy will miss a fourth straight game due to a right ankle sprain. Considering the Mavericks will also be without Luka Doncic (heel) on Thursday, Kyrie Irving (shoulder), Spencer Dinwiddie and Jazian Gortman should handle most of the point guard work. Hardy's next chance to play will come Saturday in a rematch with the Clippers.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now