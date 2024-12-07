Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Hardy Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Hardy (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Raptors, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

As expected, Hardy won't play Saturday after he was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report, and his next chance to play will be Tuesday against Oklahoma City. Hardy hasn't seen much playing time off the bench when Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic have been available, though more minutes may be available for Spencer Dinwiddie due to Hardy's injury.

