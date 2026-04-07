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Jaden Hardy Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Hardy (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Hardy was a late addition to the injury report with lower-back spasms and is ultimately unable to play Tuesday. With the fourth-year guard sidelined, more playing time is open to Bub Carrington and Sharife Cooper in the backcourt.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
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