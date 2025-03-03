Jaden Hardy Injury: Won't return with ankle sprain
Hardy will not return to Monday's game against the Kings due to a right ankle sprain.
The severity of the injury is unknown, but Hardy can be deemed day-to-day ahead of his next chance to play Wednesday in Milwaukee. His night ends after 15 minutes of action and after logging eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and one steal. Spencer Dinwiddie and Max Christie should see more playing time off the bench.
