Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Back to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Hardy is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.

Hardy made his third start of the regular season against the Kings on Monday, and he finished with eight points, three rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes. He'll revert to a reserve role Wednesday due to the return of Kyrie Irving.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now