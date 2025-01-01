Jaden Hardy News: Back to bench Wednesday
Hardy is not in the Mavericks' starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports.
Hardy made his third start of the regular season against the Kings on Monday, and he finished with eight points, three rebounds and two blocks across 21 minutes. He'll revert to a reserve role Wednesday due to the return of Kyrie Irving.
