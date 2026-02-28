Jaden Hardy News: Drops 11 points in loss

Hardy posted 11 points (4-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) over 20 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Raptors.

Hardy scored in double figures for a fifth straight appearance, although his peripheral production remains basically nonexistent. In fact, in those five games since joining the Wizards, Hardy has recorded a total of just 11 rebounds, two assists and three combined steals-plus-blocks. At best, managers in deeper formats could consider streaming him in for points and threes.