Jaden Hardy News: Drops 16 points in loss
Hardy recorded 16 points (5-10 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 22 minutes during Sunday's 129-112 loss to Charlotte.
Hardy has scored in double figures and knocked down at least three triples in all three games for the Wizards since being acquired at the deadline. The 23-year-old guard's playing time could vary game to game as Washington's rotations have been difficult to predict in recent weeks.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 518 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo121 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11318 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9320 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29331 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More