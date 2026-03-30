Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Drops out of rotation Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Hardy (coach's decision) went unused off the bench Sunday in the Wizards' 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Though Washington ruled out seven players ahead of Sunday's contest, head coach Brian Keefe maintained a 10-man rotation, and Hardy ended up being the odd man out. Hardy had previously appeared in eight consecutive games, averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 three-pointers, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 21.4 minutes per contest over that stretch. The fourth-year wing should have a good chance at re-entering the rotation Monday against the Lakers, though the Wizards aren't expected to provide any clarity prior to the game regarding whether Hardy will play.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
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