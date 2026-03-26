Jaden Hardy News: Goes for 21 points in win

Hardy contributed 21 points (8-18 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 133-110 win over the Jazz.

Hardy scored at least 20 points for the second straight game, continuing to provide the Wizards with a consistent scoring punch off the bench. In four appearances over the past week, he has averaged 17.3 points and 4.3 three-pointers, and yet he still ranks outside the top 200 during that time. A lack of peripheral production remains an issue, limiting Hardy in terms of overall appeal.