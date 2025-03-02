Jaden Hardy News: Pops for 16 off bench

Hardy closed with 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound and four assists over 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-117 loss to the Bucks.

It's the third-year guard's best scoring effort since he hung 21 points on the Cavaliers back on Feb. 2. An ankle sprain has cost Hardy five of the Mavs' 11 games since then, but he looked fully recovered Saturday as he drained at least four treys for the first time since Jan. 15. If he can stay healthy, Hardy could carve out a significant role in a Dallas backcourt that hasn't been getting consistent production from anyone except Kyrie Irving.