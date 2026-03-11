Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Provides spark off bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 11, 2026 at 1:07pm

Hardy provided 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound and one block over 23 minutes during Tuesday's 150-129 loss to Miami.

Hardy is carving out a decent role with the Wizards and should continue to battle with Sharife Cooper for backcourt reserve minutes. Hardy has scored in double figures in all but one of his 10 outings with Washington, averaging 12.8 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 2.0 three-pointers in 19.7 minutes per game.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
