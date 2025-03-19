Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Puts up 24 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 9:14am

Hardy (ankle) notched 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 loss to the Pacers.

Back in action after missing Dallas' last seven games due to a right ankle sprain, Hardy took on a prominent role off the bench right away for the injury-plagued Mavericks, who had just eight players available. Even if he continues to come off the bench moving forward, Hardy could serve as a key scoring option for the Mavericks while Kyrie Irving (knee) is out for the season. However, after leading the Mavericks on Wednesday with a 31.3 percent usage rate, Hardy could see a slight decline in his overall shot volume if Klay Thompson (illness) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) are cleared to play in Dallas' next game Friday versus the Pistons.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now