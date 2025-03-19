Jaden Hardy News: Puts up 24 points in return

Hardy (ankle) notched 24 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 135-131 loss to the Pacers.

Back in action after missing Dallas' last seven games due to a right ankle sprain, Hardy took on a prominent role off the bench right away for the injury-plagued Mavericks, who had just eight players available. Even if he continues to come off the bench moving forward, Hardy could serve as a key scoring option for the Mavericks while Kyrie Irving (knee) is out for the season. However, after leading the Mavericks on Wednesday with a 31.3 percent usage rate, Hardy could see a slight decline in his overall shot volume if Klay Thompson (illness) and Brandon Williams (hamstring) are cleared to play in Dallas' next game Friday versus the Pistons.