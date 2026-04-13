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Jaden Hardy News: Quiet in regular-season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:50am

Hardy closed Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 16 minutes.

Hardy opened the season without a stable role with Dallas, but his minutes picked up a bit with Washington. The combo guard averaged 12.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.4 minutes per tilt over 23 games for the Wizards. Hardy is under contract for the 2026-27 campaign.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
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