Jaden Hardy News: Quiet in regular-season finale

Hardy closed Sunday's 130-117 loss to the Cavaliers with six points (2-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), one rebound and three assists in 16 minutes.

Hardy opened the season without a stable role with Dallas, but his minutes picked up a bit with Washington. The combo guard averaged 12.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 20.4 minutes per tilt over 23 games for the Wizards. Hardy is under contract for the 2026-27 campaign.