Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Scores 11 points in second half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Hardy amassed 11 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT) and one assist across 16 minutes during Sunday's 126-102 loss to the Warriors.

Hardy didn't see the floor until the second half of Sunday's game as the Mavericks found themselves down by as much as 29 points. He took advantage of the prolonged playing time by leading the Mavs' reserves with 11 points. Hardy has been a healthy DNP in four of Dallas' nine games in February, so his production can't be relied on by fantasy managers on a night-to-night basis.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now