Jaden Hardy News: Scores in double digits again
Hardy provided 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Monday's 123-118 loss to the Rockets.
Hardy continues to provide the Wizards with an offensive punch off the bench, tallying double digits for the sixth straight appearance. While he has managed to flash some offensive upside, Hardy's peripheral production remains basically non-existent. In his six games as a Wizard, Hardy has recorded a total of 14 rebounds, three assists and three combined steals and blocks.
