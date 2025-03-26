Jaden Hardy News: Shines off bench

Hardy closed with 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), two rebounds and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 128-113 loss to New York.

With Anthony Davis getting the night off for injury maintenance, Hardy was able to soak up some extra reps off the bench. He had scored a combined four points in 23 minutes of his previous two contests, so fantasy managers will need to see this kind of production when the Mavericks are closer to full strength to warrant a pickup in most cases.