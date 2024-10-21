Jaden Hardy News: Signs three-year extension

Hardy and the Mavericks agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract extension Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Hardy has showcased immense upside in his first two seasons in the NBA, but he faces an uphill battle for consistent playing time. As long as Luka Doncic (calf), Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson are healthy, it'll be difficult for Hardy to provide quality fantasy production. However, if any of those players are sidelined for an extended period this season, Hardy would be a primary beneficiary.