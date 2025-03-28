Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Solid display off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Hardy finished Thursday's 101-92 win over the Magic with 22 points (7-12 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds over 20 minutes.

Hardy was one of several Dallas players who posted a solid line coming off the bench, and this 22-point output was his second-best output since the All-Star break. He's been on a solid run of play recently, scoring 15 or more points in three of his last five outings and averaging 13.0 points per game while shooting 52.2 percent from the floor in that span.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now