Jaden Hardy News: Starting sans Irving on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 1, 2024

Hardy will enter the starting five in Sunday's game against Portland, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) and Klay Thompson (foot) sidelined, Hardy will get the start on the wing alongside Quentin Grimes. In his last five outings (one start), Hardy has averaged 8.0 points, 1.4 assists, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals across 17.2 minutes per game.

