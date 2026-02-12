Jaden Hardy News: Strong debut in loss

Hardy posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hardy, who made his Washington debut after being acquired from Dallas at the trade deadline, put together a terrific showing. Player development is going to be a big focus for the Wizards after the All-Star break, so opportunities may arise for Hardy.