Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Strong debut in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2026 at 8:51am

Hardy posted 11 points (3-7 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Wednesday's 138-113 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hardy, who made his Washington debut after being acquired from Dallas at the trade deadline, put together a terrific showing. Player development is going to be a big focus for the Wizards after the All-Star break, so opportunities may arise for Hardy.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
