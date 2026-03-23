Jaden Hardy News: Strong line off bench

Hardy logged 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

This game was over in a hurry, so Hardy was able to take advantage of some garbage time. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 13.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 22.1 minutes per contest.