Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Strong line off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Hardy logged 25 points (9-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 29 minutes during Sunday's 145-113 loss to the Knicks.

This game was over in a hurry, so Hardy was able to take advantage of some garbage time. He's trending up over his last seven games, posting averages of 13.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 3.0 three-pointers in 22.1 minutes per contest.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Week Ahead: Top Matchups, Streaming Teams & Roster Tips
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
46 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo
Author Image
Alex Barutha
149 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
346 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
348 days ago