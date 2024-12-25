Jaden Hardy News: Suiting up Wednesday

Hardy (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardy has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for the first time since Dec. 5. Given the lengthy layoff and the fact the Mavericks are close to full strength, it's unclear how large of a role Hardy will have on Christmas Day. Over 21 appearances this season, Hardy has averaged 14.2 minutes per game.