Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Suiting up Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 25, 2024

Hardy (ankle) is available for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hardy has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for the first time since Dec. 5. Given the lengthy layoff and the fact the Mavericks are close to full strength, it's unclear how large of a role Hardy will have on Christmas Day. Over 21 appearances this season, Hardy has averaged 14.2 minutes per game.

Jaden Hardy
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now