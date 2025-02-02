Jaden Hardy News: Surpasses 20 points off bench
Hardy amassed 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 loss to the Cavaliers.
Hardy led the way for Dallas in Sunday's blowout contest, pacing all Mavericks in scoring and threes made while surpassing the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Hardy has tallied 20 or more points in four outings, having reached double figures in scoring in three of his last five appearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now