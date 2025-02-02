Jaden Hardy News: Surpasses 20 points off bench

Hardy amassed 21 points (8-19 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Hardy led the way for Dallas in Sunday's blowout contest, pacing all Mavericks in scoring and threes made while surpassing the 20-point mark in a losing effort. Hardy has tallied 20 or more points in four outings, having reached double figures in scoring in three of his last five appearances.