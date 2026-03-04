Jaden Hardy News: Takes advantage of opportunity
Hardy ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Magic.
Hardy has been making the most of the bench role he's earned in Washington and has scored in double digits in each of his seven outings since being traded from the Mavericks to the Wizards just before the deadline. In seven games in Washington, Hardy is averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 20.3 minutes per contest.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 527 days ago
-
NBA Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo130 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11327 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9329 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29340 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More