Jaden Hardy headshot

Jaden Hardy News: Takes advantage of opportunity

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Hardy ended with 18 points (7-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 126-109 loss to the Magic.

Hardy has been making the most of the bench role he's earned in Washington and has scored in double digits in each of his seven outings since being traded from the Mavericks to the Wizards just before the deadline. In seven games in Washington, Hardy is averaging 13.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 0.6 assists across 20.3 minutes per contest.

Jaden Hardy
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Hardy See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
27 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Saturday's Most Added & Dropped Players on Yahoo
Author Image
Alex Barutha
130 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 11
Author Image
Dan Bruno
327 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 9
Author Image
Dan Bruno
329 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 29
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
340 days ago