Jaden Hardy News: Will play against Boston

Hardy (ankle) has been cleared to play in Saturday's game against the Celtics.

After missing the last three games for the Mavericks, Hardy will get back on the floor Saturday against the defending NBA champions in an NBA Finals rematch in Dallas. The 22-year-old guard will have a 15-minute limit in his return against the Celtics, Grant Afseth of DallasHoopsJournal.com reports. He is averaging 8.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game off the bench this season.