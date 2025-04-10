Jaden Ivey Injury: Cleared for basketball activities

The Pistons announced Thursday that Ivey continues to make progress in his recovery from a broken left fibula and has been cleared for basketball activities. Ivey will now enter the beginning phase of a re-conditioning progression and will have status updated in another two weeks.

Ivey hasn't played since Jan. 1 due to a broken left fibula but is progressing toward a return to action. In his absence, Ausar Thompson should continue to start. If the Pistons are able to make a playoff run, Ivey could suit up before the end of the 2024-25 campaign.