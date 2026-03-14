Jaden Ivey Injury: Cleared to practice in G League

The Bulls assigned Ivey (knee) to the G League's Windy City Bulls on Friday and immediately recalled him after he took part in practice with the affilliate.

Ivey's ability to practice in the G League signals that he could be nearing a return to action after the Bulls opted to shut him down shortly after the All-Star break due to left patellofemoral pain syndrome. Prior to missing time, Ivey had appeared in just four games for the Bulls following his acquisition from the Pistons at the trade deadline, averaging 11.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest. Both Ivey himself and head coach Billy Donovan had acknowledged that the 24-year-old guard had lacked the explosiveness he had displayed during his first three seasons in the league before fracturing his leg in January 2025, but Donovan expressed confidence Friday that Ivey would eventually return to form after a "period of time," per Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times. Ivey is slated to work out with the Bulls on Sunday, but he'll most likely remain out for their next game Monday versus the Grizzlies.