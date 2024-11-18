Fantasy Basketball
Jaden Ivey Injury: Dealing with minor ankle injury

Published on November 18, 2024

Ivey is probable for Monday's game against the Bulls due to a right ankle sprain.

Ivey was previously dealing with a toe injury, which caused him to miss a game last week, but is now listed with an ankle sprain, though it appears minor. Ivey posted season-high marks in points (28) and assists (eight) during Sunday's win over Washington and shouldn't have any limitations during the second half of Detroit's back-to-back set.

